Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021

U.S. forces in eastern Syria came under indirect fire on Saturday, though no injuries or casualties have been reported, according to Reuters.A U.S. defense official told Reuters that that the attack occurred in Conoco, Syria. Though no one...

