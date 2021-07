Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 22:11 Hits: 0

The Biden administration has received a request from Haiti to provide U.S. security forces to the Caribbean nation to guard critical infrastructure, according to two congressional sources, as the country grapples with an unpredictable security...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/562349-haiti-requests-us-security-forces-to-guard-infrastructure-amid-turmoil