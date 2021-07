Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 19:40 Hits: 1

Biden declared that the U.S. accomplished its primary objectives in the war: killing Osama bin Laden and hampering al-Qaida.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/08/no-mission-accomplished-moment-biden-plans-end-afghan-war-no-fanfare.html