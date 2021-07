Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 21:34 Hits: 0

The state will send 125 soldiers from the 1742nd Transportation Company to the southern border for 9 to 12 months sometime this year.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/07/south-dakota-send-additional-troops-border-beyond-donor-funded-mission.html