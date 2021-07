Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 20:58 Hits: 6

As lawmakers gear up for defense bill season, it appears all but certain change is coming to the military justice system in an effort to tackle sexual assault.The only question remaining is just how broad lawmakers will go.Biden administration...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/561402-military-braces-for-sea-change-on-justice-reform