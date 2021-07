Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 23:11 Hits: 2

The pilots of Transair Flight 810 reported engine trouble and were trying to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the Boeing 737 in the water.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/02/coast-guard-honolulu-fire-department-rescue-pilots-after-cargo-plane-crashes-off-hawaii.html