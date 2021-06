Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 13:58 Hits: 4

Service branches differ in their engagement with anti-Black extremism or anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, internet research firm says in upcoming report.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2021/06/us-troops-base-less-likely-seek-extremist-content-americans-general-study-finds/174961/