Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 14:26 Hits: 0

The Biden administration is preparing to move Afghan interpreters and others who assisted American military efforts to other countries while it processes applications to relocate them to the U.S., a senior administration official and two...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/560026-biden-administration-to-evacuate-afghans-who-helped-us