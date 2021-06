Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 19:50 Hits: 0

The Navy needs to overhaul several dry docks at its four public shipyards so they can accommodate new attack submarines and aircraft carriers -- but the first attempt to build a new dry dock in Maine...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/i8cYhiGdpPA/