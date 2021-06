Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 19:31 Hits: 0

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) called on the Department of Defense (DOD) this week to detail its cleanup expenses for “forever chemicals” from water supply sources near military bases. In a report released Tuesday, the government...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/559901-watchdog-calls-on-pentagon-to-detail-cleanup-expenses-for-forever-chemicals