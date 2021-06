Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 22:04 Hits: 0

The U.S. Army will perform the lump sum of the work needed to field its first battery of medium-range missiles in fiscal 2022 and 23 and plans to pursue a total of four batteries to fill a gap in...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/tHq3l22uj-o/