Category: Defense Published on Friday, 18 June 2021

A labor shortage and slight uptick in volume of military household goods shipments is creating chaos this year for some military families with permanent change of station orders.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/06/18/mover-shortage-causes-major-headaches-military-families-during-pcs-season.html