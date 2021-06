Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 18 June 2021

A military exercise involving more than 7,000 U.S., African and NATO troops wrapped up on Friday in northern Africa.Known as the African Lion war games, the two-week drill — the continent’s largest — took place in Morocco,...

