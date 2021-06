Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 17:33 Hits: 1

The Chinese military does not currently have the capability to take Taiwan by force and is not likely to try in the near term, the U.S. military’s top general said Thursday.“My assessment, in terms of capability, I think China has a ways to go to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/558990-top-us-general-chinese-military-has-ways-to-go-before-it-can-take-taiwan