Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 19:46 Hits: 0

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin released a joint statement following their summit Wednesday agreeing to resume a dialogue on strategic stability on nuclear arms control.The decision to begin the new dialogue is one of the few...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/558802-biden-putin-agree-to-launch-new-dialogue-on-arms-control