Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021

A Republican congressman and former Green Beret implored President Biden on Wednesday to immediately order the evacuation of Afghans who helped U.S. troops, saying “blood will be on his hands” if he does not.“If he doesn't act, and he doesn't get...

