Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 15:43 Hits: 3

As Fort Hood officials investigated the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, millions of social media posts circulated around the globe.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/06/14/army-considers-increasing-public-affairs-staff-training-aftermath-of-guillen-case.html