Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 15:49 Hits: 3

The United States is not planning on providing air support to Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, the top U.S. general for the region said in an interview published Monday.Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, also told Voice...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/558295-top-general-us-wont-support-afghan-forces-with-airstrikes-after-withdrawal