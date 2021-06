Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 16:11 Hits: 3

The White House has selected Carlos Del Toro, a Naval Academy graduate and former commanding officer of a destroyer, as its nominee for Navy secretary.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/06/11/white-house-tap-former-destroyer-captain-carlos-del-toro-navy-secretary.html