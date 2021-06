Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 20:28 Hits: 0

The Pentagon will restore $2.2 billion to military construction projects that were stripped by the Trump administration to pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, the Defense Department announced Friday. The money will go to 66...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/558064-pentagon-to-redirect-22b-in-border-wall-funds-back-to-military-projects