Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 18:43 Hits: 0

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas lifted a lockdown Wednesday after a reported shooting near the main gate caused no injuries, officials said.Possible shots were first heard outside the base’s Valley Hi Gate around 11:50 a.m. local time,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/557608-san-antonio-base-lifts-lockdown-after-report-of-active-shooter