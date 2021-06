Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 21:49 Hits: 0

The Pentagon by the end of Tuesday will shutter all but five of the COVID-19 mass vaccination sites it opened alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as the demand for the shot slows, according to the Department of Defense’s (...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/557432-pentagon-closing-majority-of-covid-19-mass-vaccination-sites