Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 18:42 Hits: 0

CENTCOM's Gen. McKenzie says U.S. military will still be able to help interpreters and other Afghan helpers after departure.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2021/06/us-would-close-kabul-embassy-if-future-afghanistan-government-withdraws-its-welcome-top-general-says/174546/