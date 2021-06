Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 19:01 Hits: 15

A research lab will see whether reusable boosters can deliver up to a C-17s’ worth of cargo to terrestrial destinations.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2021/06/can-rockets-deliver-supplies-war-zones-space-force-air-force-aim-find-out/174513/