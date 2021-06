Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021 02:40 Hits: 9

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Friday urged the Biden administration to “immediately” evacuate Afghan citizens who helped U.S. forces before the military's withdrawal from Afghanistan. The lawmakers said they are “increasingly concerned”...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/556977-bipartisan-lawmakers-press-biden-administration-to-immediately-evacuate