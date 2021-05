Articles

Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021

The Coast Guard said it has suspended its search for ten missing Cuban migrants whose boat capsized off Florida's coast.The Coast Guard said in a statement on Sunday that its Cutter Resolute crew had found multiple people in the sea...

