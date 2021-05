Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 18:09 Hits: 14

The Biden administration is facing increasingly urgent calls to evacuate Afghans who helped the United States during the 20-year war and are at risk of being hunted down and killed by the Taliban after U.S. troops depart.The top general in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/556035-white-house-pressed-on-evacuating-afghan-allies-as-time-runs-out