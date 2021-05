Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 19:48 Hits: 0

The U.S. Navy is preparing to receive F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets from the Air Force as it moves to rid its inventory of legacy F/A-18 Hornet models.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/28/navy-will-get-air-force-f-16-fighter-jets-fill-super-hornet-gap.html