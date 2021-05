Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 13:39 Hits: 0

A Trump appointee serving on West Point’s Board of Visitors repeatedly spread the conspiracy theory that the Biden administration is bringing in nonwhite immigrants as part of a “grand plan,” according to a report by CNN's KFile.KFile reviewed...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/555916-trump-appointee-repeatedly-spread-conspiracy-that-biden-admin-is-bringing-in