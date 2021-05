Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 21:00 Hits: 0

The department will issue a policy soon for claims over bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism linked to herbicide exposure.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/27/va-will-soon-begin-processing-claims-3-new-agent-orange-illnesses.html