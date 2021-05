Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 19:41 Hits: 0

Trump became focused on Syria’s oil in October 2019 after he abruptly announced his intention to draw down U.S. troops deployed against ISIS in the area.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/SWyU3zXsVSo/