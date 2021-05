Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 21:37 Hits: 0

Navistar Defense, which was accused of fraudulent pricing of its mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles sold to the U.S. Marines Corps, has reached a settlement agreement with the government.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/N8ZxrxoHFCA/