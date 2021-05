Articles

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is “slightly” ahead of schedule, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday.“I can report to you today that the retrograde is proceeding on pace, indeed slightly ahead of it,” Austin told the House...

