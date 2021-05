Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 18:39 Hits: 0

Anyone who has declined the vaccine or hasn't built up antibodies through an infection will still be required to sequester before deployments.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/25/fully-vaccinated-sailors-can-make-some-port-calls-ditch-masks-and-cut-quarantines.html