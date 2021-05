Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 12:20 Hits: 11

COVID-19 vaccinations from two federal health care providers are not counted in the state's vaccination statistics.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/23/thousands-of-military-and-veterans-covid-19-vaccinations-arent-washington-state-data-hindering.html