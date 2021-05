Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 20:55 Hits: 1

A command-directed investigation into Lt Col. Matthew Lohmeier will now be investigated by the Air Force Inspector General.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/20/space-force-co-fired-over-comments-about-marxism-military-now-subject-of-ig-probe.html