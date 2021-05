Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 21:53 Hits: 1

Both U.S. and Russian military forces held drills near the Serbian capital of Belgrade Thursday as Moscow hopes to maintain influence over its only remaining ally in the Balkans. Serbian and Russian defense forces announced that they had...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/554657-us-russian-forces-stage-neighboring-military-drills-in-balkan-states