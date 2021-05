Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 16:39 Hits: 0

President Biden on Wednesday delivered his first commencement address as commander-in-chief, emphasizing the importance of the latest batch of Coast Guard Academy graduates as the country grapples with a pandemic, climate change and other major...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/554343-biden-speaks-at-coast-guard-commencement-we-need-you-badly