Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 20:29 Hits: 0

The DoD recorded more than 42,000 incidents of domestic abuse in its population from 2015 to 2019, but the real number is likely higher.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/17/pentagon-needs-better-data-domestic-abuse-military-community-audit-finds.html