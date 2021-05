Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 13:27 Hits: 1

Japanese peace activists are upset about Air Force CV-22 Osprey aircraft flying over Tokyo with the barrels of their unloaded machine guns visible.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/14/tokyo-based-ospreys-guns-visible-draw-more-complaints-anti-base-group.html