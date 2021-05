Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 17:37 Hits: 2

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) will lead a House effort to revamp how the military handles sexual assault in the ranks, the lawmaker announced Friday.Turner, a senior member on the House Armed Services Committee, plans to introduce the legislation...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/553588-gop-rep-turner-to-lead-house-push-to-address-military-sexual-assault