Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 18:23 Hits: 1

The use of gut bacteria to make missile propellant is a "larger proof of concept" for the Army's expansion of biological manufacturing capabilities.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/12/intestinal-fortitude-army-wants-make-missile-fuel-using-gut-bacteria.html