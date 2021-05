Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 16:55 Hits: 2

The U.S. Coast Guard Seattle waterfront will become home to three new icebreakers over the next decade.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/12/coast-guard-could-triple-base-size-seattle-waterfront-us-ramps-arctic-presence.html