Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 00:17 Hits: 1

The U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan is 6 percent to 12 percent finished, but officials are keeping under wraps the total number of troops still there, the Pentagon’s top spokesperson said Tuesday.Pentagon press secretary John...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/553013-us-military-afghanistan-withdrawal-up-to-12-percent-complete