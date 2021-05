Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 21:46 Hits: 2

U.S. Navy officials said Sunday that thousands of weapons including sniper rifles, assault weapons and other guns were seized onboard a ship that was likely bound for an illicit delivery to Yemen's Houthi rebels.Navy officials confirmed the seizure...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/navy/552554-navy-seizes-weapons-shipment-thought-to-be-bound-for-yemen