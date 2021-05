Articles

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday predicted that the Taliban could overrun the Afghan government by the end of the year as U.S. troops withdraw.“I think there's a high likelihood that the Taliban will be back in control...

