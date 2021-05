Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 21:22 Hits: 0

Top defense officials are closing in on recommendations for creating a Space National Guard, the chief of the National Guard Bureau said Tuesday.Testifying before the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on Tuesday, Gen. Daniel Hokanson told...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/551796-top-general-defense-officials-nearing-plan-for-space-national-guard