Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 15:25 Hits: 0

The Air Force aborted a planned test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile prior to launch Wednesday, the service said.The test had been planned for early Wednesday morning at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, but “experienced...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/551914-air-force-aborts-icbm-test-before-launch