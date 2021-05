Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 20:43 Hits: 0

The sergeant was known to yell, belittle and threaten soldiers with counseling, delayed promotion or denial of leave.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/05/spc-vanessa-guillens-harasser-was-known-toxic-leader-army-report-shows.html