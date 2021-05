Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 20:01 Hits: 0

Turkish Aerospace Industries is designing, developing and will build the TF-X jet, aiming to fly the aircraft around the 2025-2026 time frame.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/R_tBRQMvnC8/